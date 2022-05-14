Congress to empower backward communities by ensuring greater representation to them in party

The Congress may go for empowering backward communities through the social justice mode by ensuring greater representation to those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backwards Communities (OBC) and the minorities in its organizational structure.

In a key recommendation, the social justice panel headed by Salman Khurshid suggested that there should be a debate within the party on the issue of reservation for backward communities in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The panel, after further deliberations, would suggest a 50 percent reservation for them in various organisational positions in the party at all levels.

The social justice committee is one of the six committees formed by the AICC to give its recommendations to the party at the Nav Sankalp Shivir currently underway in the lake city of Udaipur.

The Salman Khurshid-led committee has also come to the conclusion that the party should go for a 33 percent reservation permitting “quota within quota” for women.