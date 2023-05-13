Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress wins, with over twice the seats as BJP

The Congress victory tally is better than the results of 10 prominent exit polls, 4 of which had predicted a hung assembly with the Congress as the single largest outfit, while 4 others had given an absolute majority to the party. Of the two remaining exit polls, one had said it would be a hung Assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, and the other had given an absolute majority to the BJP. The aggregate of the 10 exit polls had given 108 seats to the Congress, 91 to the BJP and 22 to the JD(S).

The BJP's defeat was just not due the anti-incumbency trend; it had a lot to do with organisational issues also.

For the first time in three decades, the BJP failed to bag the Lingayat votes en bloc in the dominant regions of Kittur Karnataka (Mumbai Karnataka), Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) and Central Karnataka. The ouster of Lingayat stalwart B.S. Yediyurappa from the chief minister's post in July 2021, the BJP later sidelining him, and angst in the community over the tweaking of the reservation matrix probably all contributed to the BJP's defeat.

Union home minister Amit Shah's push to penetrate into the Vokkaliga heartland in the old Mysuru region also came a cropper. The region has always seen a two-corner contest between the JD(S) and the Congress. In 2018, the JD(S) won a majority of the total 57 seats in the region. This time the Congress has wrested most of them.