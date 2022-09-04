Congress workers gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally

The Congress is holding 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally against inflation, price rise and massive unemployment at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Thousands of Congress workers and leaders have gathered at the Ramlila ground as Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the rally at around 1 pm. Senior Congress leaders, including the general secretaries and party in-charges, gathered at the AICC headquarters around 11 am and started moving towards the ground from there.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party’s agitation against inflation will not stop with the rally. From September 7 onwards, the Congress will begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Several Congress members, including party MPs, will take part in the yatra, which is scheduled to start from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

He said the Modi-led government is "not bothered about all these things." He added the only agenda of the government at the Centre is to buy MLAs.

Earlier, the Congress held a massive protest against price rise, unemployment, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items on August 5.