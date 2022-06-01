Congress would win all three seats, claims Gehlot

BJP’s official candidate is Ghanshyam Tiwari, the rebel leader who opposed former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje which led to his dismissal from the party. Tiwari, however, was brought back after the Assembly election in 2018 when Tiwari, who had formed his own party contested against the BJP candidate Ashok Lahoti and lost his deposit.

But, Tiwari, who is 75 was brought back into the party’s fold as he was the Brahmin face of the BJP.

When the party gave him the Rajya Sabha seat a lot of dissent in the party emerged. The nomination of Tiwari as the candidate was viewed as marginalizing Vasundhara Raje. It is learnt that it was Vasundhara Raje, who is instrumental in bringing Subhash Chandra as the Independent candidate. Subhash Chandra is likely to get some BJP votes in cross-voting to ensure the defeat of Tiwari.

The Vasundhara Raje camp is keen to see Tiwari defeated by managing to cast some of the BJP votes in favour of Subhash Chandra as the first preference votes.

The nomination of Tiwari has been opposed by not only Vasundhara Raje, but some other senior leaders of the party also who thought that the party should have nominated somebody from the OBC, ST or SC.

Subhash Chandra said, he is not an outsider to Rajasthan as he belonged to a Marwari business family of Fatehpur in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. He said he had sought the support of Congress for his nomination from Rajasthan, failing which he sought the support of the BJP.

As the BJP has 71 votes, it could make its official candidate Tiwari win by casting 41 votes in his favour. This means it still has 30 votes for the second seat. Subhash Chandra thus will have to muster 11 more votes for his victory. Thus he is banking on the Independents and smaller parties for the support.

Gehlot said all the party’s MLAs and the Independents and MLAs from other parties would be shifting to a secluded place to avoid horse-trading and other pressures.