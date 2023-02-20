Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

The Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has in its preliminary probe found that corrosion on nearly half of the wires on a cable and welding of old suspenders with new ones were some of the major faults that led to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi last year in which 135 people were killed.

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by the erstwhile rulers in 1887 over the Machchhu river, one cable was having issues of corrosion and nearly half of its wires "may be already broken" even before the cable snapped on the evening of October 30, 2022, the SIT noted.

The main cable on the upstream side of the river snapped, leading to the tragedy, as per the SIT.

The findings are part of the 'Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident' submitted by the five-member SIT in December 2022. The report was recently shared by the state Urban Development Department with the Morbi Municipality.