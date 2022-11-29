Corruption case: HC adjourns hearing on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea till Dec 2

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned till December 2 the hearing on the bail plea of Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh in a case of corruption and misuse of official position being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.



A single bench of Justice M S Karnik could not begin hearing on the bail plea on Tuesday as Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, was not able to appear before the court as he was unwell.



Deshmukh (73) had approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail both on medical grounds and merits.



Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Deshmukh, sought an early hearing saying Deshmukh has been in jail since November last year.