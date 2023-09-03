Costs inflated, projects given to PM's pals: Cong attacks govt over CAG’s report on Bharatmala project

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government over the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on Bharatmala Pariyojana, saying that the projects were handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close friends.

“Bharatmala Pariyojana is aimed at developing 35,000 km of national highways to make freight movement across the country more efficient. Yet, the most remarkable features of the project have been the efficiency with which costs have been inflated and projects handed over to the Prime Minister's close friends and his party's electoral bond donors, as shown in a recent CAG report covering the period 2017-21,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“The Union government's National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded a 250 km project to four-lane the national highway between Suryapet and Khammam in Telangana to a consortium in which Adani Transport was the dominant partner with a 74 per cent work share.