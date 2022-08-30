Could the demolition of Twin Towers have been avoided?

On August 28, 3700 kilogram of explosives were used in Noida, adjacent to the national Capital, to demolish two 100-metre tall structures named Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), in compliance with court orders.

This came about on the basis of complaints made by some residents of other buildings in the same complex that the builder had indulged in glaring violations of building regulations and failed to honour commitments made to them.

These Twin Towers, it turned out, did not figure in the developer’s original plans and were built on what was earmarked as a green area for the other residents. The residents were, therefore, well justified in moving court for securing justice, and the judicial directive has been praised by many for sending a clear signal that such violations and corrupt practices will not be tolerated.