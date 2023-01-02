'Couldn't take eggs as I am veg but Rahulji insisted I be given paneer, soybean and milk'

Even during their break , they continued with physical fitness even as every day brought a health issue.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra isn't an easy path health-wise for yatris who face a lot of issues - every state has a different climate. Along with physical fitness they also have to keep their minds at peace. As they kept moving briskly from one place to the other, they learnt the art to master all their tribulations in the first phase..

But the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin its second phase amid severe cold in the northern states. It wil will commence from Loni in Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh on January 3. The yatra is slated to reach Kashmir after travelling 650 km.

Rahul Gandhi embarked on the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir foot march in September 2022. While all the attention is focussed on Gandhi, and his health and courage, along with him nearly 120 yatris from different walks of life are also facing health challenges. The yatris didn't go home in the break of eight days. They preferred to acclimatise themselves to the cold weather of Delhi which has dipped to 17 degrees and as they move forward, the weather is likely to be even chillier.

Now most of the padyatris have switched to exercises and yoga. They exercise every day and prepare their minds to withstand thee falling temperature . Uttar Oradesh is already in the midst if a cold wave and the yatris are preparing to embrace it with open arms.

Nanda Mhatre is one of the yatris walking the entire 3,500-km length of the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Hailing from Raigad district in Maharashtra which, bound by the sea, is usually relatively warm through the year, she says “Initially it was difficult to walk and I am heavy-weight also. In fact, in the first leg of the yatra I lost nearly 6-7 kgs. With changing weather in the states we tried mastering our body as well as the food. However, this chilly weather is so new to me. More than physical fitness, dealing with cold waves is a mind-game. I am tuning my mind to handle it.”