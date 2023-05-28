Country being taken backwards: Pawar on rituals at new parliament building

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday, 28 May, said that various rituals performed at the inauguration of the new parliament building in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that the country was being taken backwards by decades.

He said the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had envisaged a society having a scientific temperament, but what happened at the new parliament inauguration ceremony was the opposite of that.

PM Modi inaugurated the new building this morning at a grand ceremony which included a havan, a multi-faith prayer ceremony, and the installation of a golden sengol once gifted to Nehru in a special holder in the Lok Sabha chamber.