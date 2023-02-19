Country faces crisis as literacy being palmed off as education: Historian Romila Thapar

"I think that the purpose of functional education is not just providing questions and answers, it is to learn how to think. You have to teach the child how to think, the child must be encouraged to ask questions. Questions can only be asked if you are allowed to think freely," the 91-year-old said.



She commended Azad for having thought of a comprehensive approach towards the education system by establishing several "akademis" like Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi and Sahitya Akademi to encourage pursuit of humanities.



Azad also emphasised scientific temper through the founding of Indian Institutes of Technology.



"They (akademis) did have a role as they did make people conscious of the fact that humanities are a part of cultural living. And sciences were not to be left behind, that's when the IITs were set up...scientific temper grows out of these IITs," Thapar noted.