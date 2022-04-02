Country’s largest Headquarters Southern Command celebrates 128th raising day in Pune

According to a release issued by the command since its raising on April 1 1895, Southern Command has been instrumental in ensuring the territorial integrity of our nation through bravery, grit and determination of its soldiers. Troops of Southern Command have participated in several military operations aimed at safeguarding our nation. In 1947-48, Southern Command played a key role in annexing erstwhile princely states of Junagarh and Hyderabad to the Union of India. Liberation of Goa, Daman and Diu from Portuguese rule took place under the behest of this Command in 1961. During the 1965 War, Command played a crucial role in the Rann of Kutch.

The Battle of Longewala fought during 1971 Indo-Pak war, saw the gallant troops of Southern Command defending the Indian territory against Pakistan’s aggression. In a retaliatory offensive, the formation and units of Command captured vital enemy areas in Khokhrapar and Gadra. For unmatching successes in these operations, troops of Southern Command were bestowed upon with 70 Gallantry and Distinguished Service Awards. Apart from spearheading ‘Op PAWAN’ in Sri Lanka, Command also showed its valour in ‘Op VIJAY’ as well as ‘Op PARAKRAM’.