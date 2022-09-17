Country's youth marking PM's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day', he must provide jobs: Congress

Noting that farmers are protesting for nine long months without a solution in sight, Shrinate said high prices in gas, diesel, petrol, edible oil, pulses, daily essential items are making lives of people difficult. She claimed demonetization and GST have crippled the economy and there has been shutdown of MSMEs and small businesses as a result, as investment in the consumption chain is completely broken.

During the press conference, Shrinate raised several questions:

1. Where are the 2 crore annual jobs?

2. Why are 60 lakh jobs in the Centre and the State Governments lying vacant?

3. Why is it that MSMEs that employ the maximum number of people are at the receiving end of the government's flawed policies?

4. Why is it that despite praising PM Modi in public, private sector is not willing to invest and hence jobs are not being created? Because investment is an act of faith, isn’t it clear that they don’t believe in the government's policies also? Is the excessive focus on just 1 or 2 billionaires, the ‘Hum Do, Humare Do’ model, leaving out the rest of Indian industry to create jobs?

5. Why has the government come up with the conspiracy to employ our youth only for 4 years and then retire them at a young age of 23?

While wishing him good luck, Shrinate said that she was pained to see that "the young in this country are celebrating your birthday as the ‘National Unemployment Day’."

“I will only gently and humbly remind you that men in history are not remembered by the monuments that they built, but, by the work that they do for our people,” she said.