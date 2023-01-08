Court refuses police custody of man arrested for urinating on co-passenger on AI flight, says 'go by law'

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

"Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by the law,” Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika said after the police sought Mishra's remand for three days for custodial interrogation on the grounds that he was required to be identified by three cabin crew members, two captains and other co-passengers, who were also to be examined.

The court passed the order to send Mishra to judicial remand, noting that his custody was not needed for recording the statements of other witnesses and they can be quizzed in his absence.

Meanwhile, it posted for January 11 the consideration of the bail application of the accused.

“Considering all the reasons stated above... PC is not required for recording the statement of witnesses. They can be interrogated in his absence. Statements can be recorded, and there is no requirement of his PC,” the court said.

It noted that on the basis of the evidence, the accused prima facie did not cooperate in the investigation.

“Perusal of records shows that the accused was deliberately avoiding joining of the investigation. In order to make further investigation, recording of statements of crew members, recording statements, his custody is not required,” the magistrate said.