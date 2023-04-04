Covid-19 cases on the rise in India; experts say no reason to worry

India reported 3,038 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with active cases climbing to more than 21,179 cases across the country, said the union health ministry. The daily positivity rate has reached 6.12% as the increase in the pace of testing is reflected in the uptick in Covid cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,901. While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two reconciled by Kerala.

Punjab has also witnessed an uptick in the number of new infections by 13 times in less than a month. The number of active cases has also risen by 8.4 times. The positivity rate in the national capital stood at 14.37 per cent from a total of 2,895 samples collected, with 416 cases recorded. On Sunday, this shot up to 16.09 per cent, with 429 cases coming from 2,667 samples.