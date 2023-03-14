COVID appropriate behaviour must to tackle H3N2 virus: Randeep Guleria

IANS: Once known to be just like the common cold, the disease has taken two lives in Karnataka and Haryana. As per reports, children under 5 are ending up in ICU. Your comments?



Guleria: H3N2 by and large causes a mild flu like condition. But in extremes of age -- children and the elderly and those with comorbidities --, it can cause severe illness and they can be hospitalised. In some cases, they may also require ICU admissions because of severe pneumonia.



Because of this reason, we have been promoting Covid appropriate behaviour especially in the high-risk group and also raising vaccination for prevention in the high risk group and many people in the extremes of age.



IANS: Why is there a surge in influenza cases? Is the severity more this time because Covid has rendered our immune systems weaker?



Guleria: Influenza is not a new phenomenon, every year there are patients with the disease who get admitted because of severe infection in the hospital and ICU. But it may be a little more this year.



The virus undergoes what we call an antigenic drift regularly; and like the coronavirus it continues to mutate. So it is natural for the virus to mutate a little bit, which leads to some higher chance of infection. That is why there is a vaccine which is taken annually, because every year the virus undergoes a little bit of change or mutates to some extent.



I don't think there is a link between the surge in H3N2 and Covid. Theoretically it's possible that because of less influenza being there for the last two years, there was a decrease in what we would see in inherent natural immunity in the population.



Another reason is that Covid was the dominant virus as far as the respiratory tract was concerned for the last two years.



The fact that we were following Covid appropriate behaviour also protected us from influenza.



