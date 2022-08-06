Cow dung 'Rakhi' and incense sticks adding to the villagers' income

Former state minister and BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal’s father was in fact felicitated by the state government for selling cow dung worth nearly Rs 18 lakh from the private gaushala (cow shelter) that he operates.

Chhattisgarh has two types of cow shelters: The ‘gaushalas’ run by individuals and Trusts etc. which receive grants and maintain their own cattle; and the ‘Gauthans’, the dedicated 5-acre plots where all the cattle of the village are kept. The centralised system helps farmers and makes it easier to collect cow dung and cow urine in bulk.

Emboldened by the response, the state government is now trying to develop the Gauthans as rural industrial parks. Several Gauthans now generate bio-gas that is being used to operate oil mills.

While most of the cow dung collected is sold in bulk as fertiliser and pesticide to farmers, the Gauthans have been designed in such a way that cattle are lined up next to a drain so as to collect the urine in a special tank.

The long queues of farmers to buy the fertiliser is indicative of the scheme’s success. Agriculture minister of the state Ravindra Choubey informs that the government had sanctioned construction of 10,624 Gauthans, of which 8,400 have become functional.