CPI(M) Kerala minister criticises Constitution, triggers major controversy in state

Left Democratic Front leader and CPI(M) minister Saji Cherian triggered a controversy in Kerala for his targeted attack on the Constitution of India where he remarked that the Constitution only helped a certain class of people become wealthy while the working class wasn’t protected. CPI(M) has now taken off the video from their social media page.

“We all say that we have a beautifully written Constitution, the most important aspect of the country. The Constitution is full of ‘stupid’ values such as democracy and secularism, but their only purpose is to exploit the working class,” said Cherian in a meeting held on Monday, July 4, 2022. He used the popular colloquial terms kuntham (spear) and kudachakram (shield), which is generally used to talk of inane things, to describe the Constitution.

The Minister for Fisheries and Culture and the two-time legislator from the Chengannur Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district was speaking at the inauguration of the 100th episode of a weekly CPI(M) political commentary programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta.