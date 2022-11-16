Criminal acts by scores of self-proclaimed god-men in past puts Mutt seer in a tight spot

On Monday, a Karnataka court extended the judicial custody of Shivamurthy Sharanaru, one of Karnataka's most influential seers belonging to the Lingayat community.

As fresh allegations surfaced against the seer, the court stated that he will remain in jail for at least another week.

Sharanaru, who heads the Murugha Math, one of the Lingayat seminaries located near Bengaluru, has been accused of sexual assault and rape by six minor schoolgirls. He was first jailed in September under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) when two minor girls accused him of sexual assault.

As per the latest allegations, he would offer spiked chocolates to the girls; it was also alleged that the Mutt hostel’s warden, Rashmi (26), is an accomplice to his crimes.

“Warden Rashmi sent me to Swami's room through a backdoor. When I entered, I saw he was drinking. He offered me fruits, after eating them, I fell unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I had no clothes on me. He threatened me at knifepoint when I refused to cooperate,” claimed one of the victims.