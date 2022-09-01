Is PM Modi's silence at reports of BJP women leaders' complicity in heinous crimes a mark of respect?

Sit up. Read the latest officially released figures related to rape and crime against women in the country. After one has gone through these startling facts and figures, the release of the rapists of Bilkis Bano comes across as not just questionable but horrifying!

According to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India registered 31,677 cases of rape in 2021. That is, an average of 86 daily, while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour.

Among the states, Rajasthan (6,337) was on top of the list followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Maharashtra (2,496) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845), while Delhi recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021.

The rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3) and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, according to the NCRB.

Overall, 4,28,278 cases of 'crimes against women' were lodged across the country in 2021, with a rate of crime (per one lakh population) at 64.5. The rate of filing charge-sheets in such offences was 77.1, the official data showed.

In 2021, the maximum cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884) and Odisha 31,352, the NCRB data showed.

However, in terms of rate of crime against women, Assam (168.3) was on the top of the list for 2021, followed by Delhi (147), Odisha (137), Haryana (119.7) and Telangana (111.2).