Crypto market crash poses many questions about digital currency

By now, the cryptocurrency story has become extremely curious. The phenomenal rise in the value of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2021 stands completely reversed today. For the investors, it is a saga of disappointment and frustration. From an all-time high of about $69000, BTC has nosedived to $20,000 levels in a matter of six months.

The story is far worse for other coins (altcoins) that rose by hundreds of times during 2021 and have fallen equally sharply, pulling down the market cap of the crypto industry from nearly $3 trillion to under $1 trillion.

The skeptics stand vindicated. All through crypto’s rise and fall, Indian central bank top brass has been commenting negatively about cryptocurrencies, calling them a threat to financial stability. In today’s circumstances, they stand vindicated. After all, how can a country cope with currencies’ values falling so dramatically?

Well, the Crypto Meltdown 2022 has a clear message that cryptocurrencies cannot be made legal tender. No government or central government can allow this to happen. The case of El Salvador must be an exception.

The focus now seems to have shifted from the crypto market to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and how they can make cross-border payments easy and smooth.

At the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Forum of Central Banking (June 27-29) in Portugal, Cecilia Skingsley, Deputy Governor of Sweden’s central bank remarked that CBDCs should be taken as an evolution of central banks. It’s an investment to protect the fiat-based monetary system.

“I see it as an evolution of the central bank role, rather than a revolution…. I think cash will disappear as a payment method, that’s for sure,” Skingsley said.