CUET-UG results declared, merit lists to be prepared by participating universities: NTA
The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have been declared on Friday, National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said
The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database.
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.
The First edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.
The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance.
The candidates who got qualified in CUET UG 2022 can take admission in central universities. Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.
A total of 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam which was concluded on August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.
