Kharge says culture of branding people 'anti-national' is dangerous

On the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the "culture of forcing silence" and branding people 'anti-nationals' is a dangerous trend that will finish our democracy and destroy the Constitution. In his message on Ambedkar Jayanti, Kharge also alleged that Parliament has been converted into an arena of combat rather than debate, and not by the opposition, but by the ruling party.

He recalled that Ambedkar had warned about the ills of "hero-worship" or 'bhakti' in the context of Indian politics.

"On the behalf of Indian National Congress, we bow in reverence to the tremendous contribution of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 132nd Jayanti today. Babasaheb was a champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Ambedkar on Twitter: "Equality, liberty, fraternity and justice—the universal values Babasaheb Ambedkar championed, will always remain our guiding light & strength! Tributes to the Architect of India’s Constitution on his birth anniversary."