Curative petition in SC no relief for Bhopal gas victims, still suffering after 38 years

On January 10, a curative petition was filed by the Union of India versus the Union Carbide Corporation (‘UCC’), and American Chemical Corporation now owned by Dow Chemical Company, an American multinational chemical corporation, pertaining to the Bhopal Gas Disaster.

The disaster occurred on December 3-4, 1984 and the victims have been agitating for compensation and medical treatment since then. The case wound itself through several courts, both in the U.S.A. and in India.

In 1985, Judge J.F. Keenan of a district court in New York held on the basis of the doctrine of ‘forum non convenience’ that the forum to hear the cases for compensation was India and not the U.S.A., although UCC was headquartered in the U.S.A. and all the evidence of standards of safety to be maintained at the gas plant in Bhopal was available in the U.S.A. at the UCC plant.

Eminent lawyer, the late jurist and economist Nani Palkhiwala had filed an affidavit in the U.S. court to the effect that India had the necessary legal infrastructure to hear the case and hence the case should be heard in India.

It was only after this that the claims came to be heard in Indian courts. One wonders whether his analysis was at all correct, having regard to the fact that 38 years later, the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a curative petition asking for the reopening of the settlement between the Union of India and UCC.