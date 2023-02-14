Custodial deaths: BJP-ruled Gujarat leads with 80 cases in five years
Maharashtra recorded 76 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh said MHA
BJP ruled state Gujarat has reported the largest number of custodial deaths in the last five years, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Parliament on Monday.
Citing data provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), MHA in response to a question asked by Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, said that Gujarat recorded 80 custodial deaths between 2017-2022. Maharashtra comes a close second with 76 deaths.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented a report on custodial deaths, stating 24 deaths were recorded in 2021-22, 17 in 2020-21, 12 in 2019-20, 13 in 2018-19 and 14 in 2017-18.
Uttar Pradesh recorded 41 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu at 40 and Bihar at 38. The lowest deaths were recorded in Goa and Sikkim with just one death each, said the ministry of home affairs.
A total of 669 deaths were reported nationwide in the last five years, said MHA, referring to the data provided by the NHRC.
According to the National Human Rights Commission, the term “custodial death” also include the death of witnesses taken into custody, besides those accused in cases.
The Union minister added that around 201 families who lost a member in police custody have been compensated to the tune of Rs 5.8 crore.
