Custodial deaths: BJP-ruled Gujarat leads with 80 cases in five years

BJP ruled state Gujarat has reported the largest number of custodial deaths in the last five years, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Parliament on Monday.

Citing data provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), MHA in response to a question asked by Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, said that Gujarat recorded 80 custodial deaths between 2017-2022. Maharashtra comes a close second with 76 deaths.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented a report on custodial deaths, stating 24 deaths were recorded in 2021-22, 17 in 2020-21, 12 in 2019-20, 13 in 2018-19 and 14 in 2017-18.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 41 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu at 40 and Bihar at 38. The lowest deaths were recorded in Goa and Sikkim with just one death each, said the ministry of home affairs.