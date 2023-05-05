Cyclone likely in Bay of Bengal around May 9: IMD

A developing weather formation may turn into a summer cyclone in the Bay of Bengal around May 9 though details of its path and intensification have as yet not been assessed, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. .

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the department's modelling indicate formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low pressure area actually forms on May 7.

However, there is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast. Neveretheless, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from May 7, he said.