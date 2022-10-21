Cyclone likely to reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts by Oct 25, skirt Odisha: IMD

Adequate quantities of essential items including medicines and drinking water have been stocked in the identified coastal districts. Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation, the minister said.



Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to witness intense spells of rain on October 23, H R Biswas, the director of the regional meteorological centre here said.



Since Wednesday, the IMD has been urging fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from October 22 onwards. Those already at sea have been told to return to the coast by October 22, reported Indian Express

Once strengthened into a cyclone, Sitrang will be the second storm to form in 2022, and only the first to develop in October since 2018, when Titli, a powerful cyclone, battered the country’s eastern parts.