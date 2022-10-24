Cyclone Sitrang intensifies, high alert in Bengal, Odisha and the N-E
The Bangladesh coast and adjoining areas of West Bengal, Odisha and the North-East alerted for heavy rain and wind speed reaching 90-100 miles per hour
Heavy rainfall alert has been issued in West Bengal, Odisha, and nearby areas as Cyclone Sitrang intensifies into severe cyclonic storm. The weather department has said that the cyclone is currently moving toward Bangladesh. All the states have been asked to remain on maximum alert with all precautionary measures to handle the heavy rainfall which is expected to hit the state today towards the evening in view of cyclone 'Sitrang'.
Cyclone Sitrang will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12hrs.
The Cyclone is expected to move towards Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early morning tomorrow (25-10-2022).
Heavy rains are predicted for West Bengal and nearby states, including Odisha and North-Eastern regions.
In Kolkata, the wind speed could reach up to 50 kmph, affecting marquees set up for Kali puja celebrations.
While the loss of lives and properties are common, there are even more insidious consequences of cyclones. Water-borne diseases can see a spike after a cyclone attack. Drinking water can get contaminated with fecal matter, debris, and soil, which can further lead to diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, and jaundice. Cyclones can lead to contamination of food and water, the two primary factors which can cause a surge in communicable diseases such as diarrhoea, bacillary dysentery, etc. There can also be a spike in vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and also chronic skin diseases. An acute shortage of foods post-cyclone attack can lead to malnutrition, poor health of the infants, etc.
Cyclone Sitrang is currently assessed as the third most devastating cyclone in the region, comparable to 1964 Rameswaram super cyclone.
