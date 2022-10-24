Cyclone Sitrang intensifies, high alert in Bengal, Odisha and the N-E

While the loss of lives and properties are common, there are even more insidious consequences of cyclones. Water-borne diseases can see a spike after a cyclone attack. Drinking water can get contaminated with fecal matter, debris, and soil, which can further lead to diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, and jaundice. Cyclones can lead to contamination of food and water, the two primary factors which can cause a surge in communicable diseases such as diarrhoea, bacillary dysentery, etc. There can also be a spike in vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and also chronic skin diseases. An acute shortage of foods post-cyclone attack can lead to malnutrition, poor health of the infants, etc.

Cyclone Sitrang is currently assessed as the third most devastating cyclone in the region, comparable to 1964 Rameswaram super cyclone.