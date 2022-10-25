Cyclone Sitrang spares India, hits Bangladesh

Sitrang made landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Monday with a sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata said.



The Bangladeshi media reported that the cyclone caused heavy rain in southeastern parts of the neighbouring country.

Thousands of people and livestock have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast in Bangladesh and moved to the cyclone shelters on Monday due to the inclement weather triggered by cyclone Sitrang, media reports said.

At least 28,155 people and 2,736 cattle have been evacuated from Cox's Bazar coast and shifted to the cyclone shelters till 6 pm on Monday while 576 shelters have been prepared as cyclone Sitrang is heading towards Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.



It is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening, the IMD said.



The weather office warned of squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon.



Intermittent showers on Monday forced people to remain indoors as most Kolkata streets wore a deserted look on a festive evening which would normally have attracted tens of thousands to visit Kali Puja pandals and see the bright lights of the city.



The West Bengal government had advised people take necessary precautions in view of the weather forecast.