Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2023: Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" wins the ‘Best Film’ award

The award ceremony was held on Monday, February 20. During the award function, Alia Bhatt received an award for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, and others were also honoured.



Meanwhile, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, was named Film of the Year.



Anupam Kher, tone of the lead actors of the movie took to Twitter to share photos and videos of their entire team receiving the award.