Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

India logged 3,230 new coronavirus infections, the lowest recorded in 118 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,75,473, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent.