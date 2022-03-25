Daily recital of national anthem made mandatory in UP madrasas even as Yogi assumes charge as CM again

In what appears to be a curious case of “event planning” in the run up to the oath taking ceremony of UP CM designate Yogi Adityanath, UP Board of Madrasa Education (UPME) – a state education board that serves educational institutions dedicated to the study of Islam – has made recital of the national anthem mandatory along with other prayers in all madrasas.

Notably, the recitation of the national anthem has not been made mandatory for educational institutions affiliated with the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education yet.

Apart from Independence day and Republic Day, singing of the national anthem has been considered optional rather than mandatory in educational institutions.

However, the UPME, which was established in 2004, said the decision was taken “to instill patriotism in madrasa students too, so that they know India's history and culture.”