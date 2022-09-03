Dalit man killed by in-laws for marrying upper-caste woman in Uttarakhand

Chandra's wife's mother, her step-father and her step-brother were caught while taking his body in the car to dispose of it, Rani said, adding they were immediately placed under arrest.



The couple had got married on August 21 and Chandra was allegedly abducted by his in-laws on Thursday from Shilapani bridge, Rani said.



Chandra had unsuccessfully contested bypoll to the Salt assembly seat in 2021 as an Uttarakhand Parivartan Party candidate. He had also contested the state assembly polls held in February this year but lost.