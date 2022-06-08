BJP leaders’ obnoxious remarks on Prophet Mohammed won't be forgotten for a long time, at India's cost

The Narendra Modi government might in all probability be able to bring the friendly Arab governments round to softening their initial response to what they consider to be sacrilegious remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed. The government has already intensified the firefighting, with special efforts being made to explain the situation to the ruling dispensations in the Gulf and Arab world.

While the more strident among them, such as Qatar – though with lesser clout – have demanded that the government of India tender an official apology for the remarks, the government may be able to persist with the stand that there is no question of the government apologising. There is no precedent for such a step. Even in the case of the Babri Masjid demolition, the government of India has never apologised.

The stand that the government and the party are two different entities is a diplomatically accepted norm and therefore one is not expected to act on behalf of the other. The government has, however, mounted a special drive to take the Arab leaders into confidence and it might succeed in the effort as well.

But the damage it has caused to India’s reputation among the Arab Muslim populations is bound to take a much longer time to repair. The collective Muslim mind has been poisoned beyond recognition and this will have far-reaching implications for Indian interests in what the Muslims consider as the Islamic ‘nation’ that extends beyond geographical boundaries.