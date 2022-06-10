Daring daylight robbery by armed miscreants raises concern over worsening law and order situation in Punjab

In a daring broad daylight robbery, a band of six armed youths snatched a bag bearing Rs 1.50 crore in cash from a realtor in a densely populated area in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district, located on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway just 20 km from Chandigarh, on Friday.

The robbers also opened fire at a street vendor who tried to chase them while they were fleeing from the crime scene.

The incident has once again raised concern over the worsening law and order situation in Punjab.