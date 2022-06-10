Daring daylight robbery by armed miscreants raises concern over worsening law and order situation in Punjab
A band of six armed youths snatched a bag bearing Rs 1.50 crore in cash from a realtor in a densely populated area in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district, just 20 km from Chandigarh
In a daring broad daylight robbery, a band of six armed youths snatched a bag bearing Rs 1.50 crore in cash from a realtor in a densely populated area in Dera Bassi town of Mohali district, located on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway just 20 km from Chandigarh, on Friday.
The robbers also opened fire at a street vendor who tried to chase them while they were fleeing from the crime scene.
The incident has once again raised concern over the worsening law and order situation in Punjab.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the armed robbers, riding two motorcycles, reached the office of realtor Harjeet Nagpal, took the cash bag from him at gunpoint and decamped with it.
As the victim raised an alarm, street vendors outside his office tried to stop them. The miscreants then opened fire at one Mohammed Sajid who tried to chase them. The bullet hit Sajid on his head, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 in Chandigarh, where he is said to be critical.
It was learnt that the assailants were known to the realtor and had settled a property deal with him.
As the news spread in the area, Mohali police beefed up security and roadblocks were laid on the highways and other internal roads in the district.
It has also sought assistance from Haryana and Himachal police, a senior police officer of the district police said.
The police also started gathering footage of CCTVs installed in the locality to try and identify the robbers.
The police later claimed to have nabbed three suspects from Zirakpur for their involvement in the robbery.
