DDCA President Rohan Jaitley accused of sexual assualt

Rohan Jaitley, who is the Delhi District Cricket Association president and son of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, is facing allegations of sexual assault.

A woman named Jyotsna Sahani has said that Jaitley sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage. She has also accused the DDCA president of misappropriation of funds.

Further, the woman has alleged that Jaitley and his wife threatened her life. Journalist Sakshi Joshi has revealed the email in which the alleged victim has laid out the details. The letter was written to BCCI.