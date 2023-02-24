DDCA President Rohan Jaitley accused of sexual assualt
A woman named Jyotsna Sahani has said that Rohan Jaitley, son of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage
Rohan Jaitley, who is the Delhi District Cricket Association president and son of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, is facing allegations of sexual assault.
A woman named Jyotsna Sahani has said that Jaitley sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage. She has also accused the DDCA president of misappropriation of funds.
Further, the woman has alleged that Jaitley and his wife threatened her life. Journalist Sakshi Joshi has revealed the email in which the alleged victim has laid out the details. The letter was written to BCCI.
In the letter, the woman alleges that two men came up to her while she was on a walk and threatened her life if "I tell anyone about my relationship with Rohan."
Further claiming that in a similar fashion, a man threatened to murder her, the letter ends with "There is a serious threat to my life by Mr. Rohan Jaitley and his wife Mehrunissa."
