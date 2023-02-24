Dear Congress, Spell out Clearly Who You Are

The Raipur plenary is the occasion to take some of those bigger steps insofar as the Congress party organisation is concerned. The Yatra, besides giving Rahul a much-needed image makeover and moral authority, has also given the Congress a chance to recapture the political imagination of the people. At this historic moment, the party might look back at its own history— not with sentimental nostalgia but with the intention to draw the right lessons for the future. The party’s 1931 Karachi session is such a watershed. Recall the backdrop of this session: seething rage among the people and leaders, their political frustration given a bleeding edge by the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev; recall also the noncommittal stance of the British on constitutional development and the withdrawal of civil disobedience. That anguish found poignant expression in the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, who “that March night” felt “a great emptiness as of something precious gone almost beyond recall”. Nehru recalls T.S. Eliot’s words: ‘This is the way the world ends/ not with a bang, but a whimper.’

And yet, in a matter of weeks, the world of the Congress came alive again at the Karachi session—with a bang. What does the Congress today need to learn from this? That the party’s rejuvenation at that pivotal moment in history was neither a result of a leader’s personal charisma nor only an organisational shakeup. You cannot rejuvenate a political organisation and enthuse its members without a clear political vision, well-crafted tactics and an unhesitant will to seize power.