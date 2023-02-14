Dalit student dies by suicide in IIT Bombay; students' body alleges caste discrimination, demands probe

Darshan Solanki, a dalit student from IIT-Bombay has allegedly died by suicide on the 12th of February by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel building.

A day after, the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC-IITB) has called out the institution for various lapses with regards to pupils hailing from non-urban areas and belonging to SC/ST categories.



In a detailed statement on social media on campus suicides, the APPSC-IIT Bombay termed it as "an institutional issue", as students from non-urban, non-English speaking backgrounds, oppressed castes (SC/ST) and low-income families "face immense harassment and discrimination" on the campus from students, faculties and employees.