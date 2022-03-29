Death threat to Rakesh Tikait: Call made from Pratapgarh, device bought in Gujarat

A day after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait received a death threat, the investigation revealed that the call was made from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting police, BKU sources told National Herald that the internet call was made from Pratapgarh from the device bought in Gujarat.

“The caller seems to have nurtured a grudge against Tikiat Saheb due to the farmers' movement. He abused first and then threatened,” said the BKU source on condition of anonymity.

He also added that during the one-year long farmers’ protest, Tikait was threatened over the phone several times.

But the BKU activists did not pay much heed as he (Rakesh) was constantly surrounded by the supporters then, said the source.