Death threat to Rakesh Tikait: Call made from Pratapgarh, device bought in Gujarat
A day after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait received a death threat, the investigation revealed that the call was made from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Quoting police, BKU sources told National Herald that the internet call was made from Pratapgarh from the device bought in Gujarat.
“The caller seems to have nurtured a grudge against Tikiat Saheb due to the farmers' movement. He abused first and then threatened,” said the BKU source on condition of anonymity.
He also added that during the one-year long farmers’ protest, Tikait was threatened over the phone several times.
But the BKU activists did not pay much heed as he (Rakesh) was constantly surrounded by the supporters then, said the source.
“However, this time the threat call is being taken very seriously,” said the BKU source adding that the police investigation is on, “so the details cannot be revealed at this stage”.
When asked which device was used to make the call, the BKU leader refused to share the details.
When contacted, BKU spokesman Dharmendra Malik said that the BKU will exert pressure on the government and police for a speedy investigation.
“If the culprit is not arrested within a few days, we will have to launch a massive protest against the law-and-order issue,” said Dharmendra who tried to underplay the issue in the beginning by saying, “The caller appears to be a Bhakt”.
“The Yogi government returned to power on law-and-order issue…. But the government is the weakest on the law-and-order front. Each day, newspapers are filled with the horrible stories of crime against women, children etc.,” added Dharmendra.
“If Rakesh Tikait can be threatened then you can easily understand what kind of situation a common man would be facing. Have people voted for the BJP?” questioned Dharmendra.
As per media reports, Tikait allegedly received a death threat by an unknown caller on Monday, who also hurled abuses at him.
Senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav told media that the police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by Tikait’s driver Perjval Tyagi at the Civil Lines police station.
A police team was formed to investigate the matter. Led by senior sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma, the team visited Tikait’s residence and spoke to him, the police said.
Meanwhile, ten BKU activists were detained by the police in a separate case of ransacking at district hospital in Muzaffarnagar on Monday night, following which Rakesh Tikait sat on Dharna. The farmers' leader has demanded the release of BKU activists.
As per media reports, the BKU activists were detained after a brawl broke out between BKU activists and a Dhaba owner over the “quality of food”.
