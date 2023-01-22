Debt per Indian up 2.5 times thanks to ‘Modinomics’

Debt, unemployment and inequality have risen in the country under the Narendra Modi government and the debt on every Indian has increased by 2.5 times in the last nine years, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said on Sunday.

“The astronomical increase in the government's debt due to ‘Modinomics’ has crushed the common people as the debt per Indian has increased from Rs 43,124 to Rs 1,09,373 since 2014,” Vallabh said.

"From 1947 till 31 March 2014, the total debt of the Indian government increased to Rs 55.87 lakh crore. Why, in the last nine years, it grew to Rs 155.31 lakh crore, a jump of 2.77 times?” he demanded to know at a press conference in New Delhi.

He said that the Modi government is burying our future generations in debt. The debt per Indian increased from Rs 43,124 to Rs 1,09,373 in the last nine years. The debt per Indian has become 2.5 times higher than what it was in 2014, in the last nine years of the Modi government.

He said in absolute terms, the debt per Indian has increased by Rs 66,249 in the last nine years.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for 2022, India's debt to GDP was 83 per cent, far above other emerging markets and developing economies that have an average debt of 64.5 per cent, the Congress leader said.