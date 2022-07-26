Decoding ‘bulldozer justice’ deployed by BJP-led state govts to target activists and vocal critics

How did the public demolition, carried out through bulldozers, emerge as a means to deliver ‘justice’ in Uttar Pradesh?

The beginnings of ‘bulldozer justice’ lie in the sensational events which took place in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 in 2020. A police team which had been sent to nab gangster Vikas Dubey was ambushed after its path was blocked with a bulldozer. Eight police persons were ruthlessly killed and seven were grievously injured by Dubey and his associates.

The incident sent shockwaves through the country and severely dented Adityanath’s image as a ‘strong’ Chief Minister. In retaliation, the next day, the Kanpur district administration used the same bulldozer, which had blocked the police’s path on that fateful night, and razed the house and SUVs which belonged to Dubey.

The demolition was live telecast and was hailed by mainstream media, providing the public with a sense of retributive justice. The UP government was quick to perceive the positive reception of the demolition. Right after the demolition of Dubey’s house, the Chief Minister ordered the demolition of all ‘mafia’ property. During the time of the pandemic and lockdowns, demolitions began all over the state as bulldozers roared through alleys and streets.

Interestingly, in the absence of any law which legitimised such swift extra-judicial demolitions, in court, the government took the preposterous position that in order to uncover firearms buried by Dubey in the foundations of the house, it had to be razed.

In the two years following the incident, neither the government nor the police or the district development authority has had to face judicial penalties for their action. It was possible, thus, to carry out such action without the judicial arm of the State providing much of a hurdle.

However, a segment of opposition leaders interpreted the action on Dubey as a violent assertion of Thakurs, the caste to which Adityanath belongs, on Brahmins. Perhaps, in order to quell the perception that the Adityanath government was targeting Brahmins, the next spate of demolitions and political rhetoric majorly targeted Muslim ‘mafia’ figures, though non-Muslims were acted upon as well.