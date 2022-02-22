Delhi Anganwadi workers, helpers hold protest march to demand increase in monthly wages

The national Capital’s Anganwadi workers and helpers took out a protest march on Tuesday in Civil Lines to demand an increase in their monthly honorarium to ₹25,000 for workers and ₹20,000 for helpers and timely payment of their wages. The workers are currently paid ₹9,678 and the helpers ₹4,839. They have not been paid for the last four months.

The march was organised by Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) from Vikas Bhawan 2 in Civil Lines where they have been protesting since January 31, 2022, to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and then to the Vidhan Sabha, Delhi University and back to Vikas Bhawan 2.

There are close to 10,700 Anganwadi centres, and about 22,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers. Of these, almost 12,000 attended the protest march on Tuesday.

The Delhi government, in an attempt to break the protest, had called DSAWHU and CITU, a trade union affiliated to CPI(M), for a meeting on February 21, but DSAWH did not attend the meeting.

DSAWHU underscored that CITU has not been a part of the strike and all the Anganwadi workers were members of DSAWHU.

“We got an email on the evening of February 11, 2022, after our first protest march, for a meeting with Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam along with CITU. We responded stating that if a union which had nothing to do with the strike and no representation among the Anganwadi workers in Delhi was going to be called for it, DSAWHU would not attend. We want it to be a bilateral conversation,” said Shivani Kaul, president of the DSAWHU. The union is not affiliated to any political party.

The police said they had filed an FIR after hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers took out a ‘khabardar’ rally against the Delhi government near Vidhan Sabha on February 11. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said legal action had been initiated under IPC Section 188 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as the protest was held without permission. No one has been arrested.

After the meeting on February 21, 2022 with Delhi government, CITU members stated that they would act as interlocutors. “But they have no locus standi here. No union which is fighting for the rights of workers will accept strike breakers and saboteurs at the negotiating table,” reiterated Kaul.

She added that CITU had supported AAP in the previous MCD elections and all Anganwadi workers knew about their arrangement.

Wazirabad Anganwadi worker Anju Devi highlighted that they have been protesting for the last three weeks since January 31, 2022, in front of Vikas Bhawan 2. She reiterated that their strike would continue indefinitely till their demands were met. All the Anganwadis have been closed ever since the protest began and this has also delayed the distribution of ration.

The Delhi government, through supervisors, sent WhatsApp messages warning the Anganwadi workers and helpers of disciplinary action and that they wouldn’t be paid for the days they have been protesting and not working. A senior official had warned the workers of mass termination too.

However, director of Department of Women and Child Development, Rashmi Singh claimed that they had not issued any letter or notice to workers from the headquarters, but didn’t know what was happening in the districts.