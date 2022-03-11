Delhi Anganwadi workers, helpers to approach Supreme Court against invocation of ESMA

The DSAWHU will challenge the move in court. “If the judiciary of the country is truly independent and impartial, it will revoke this unconstitutional order and ensure the fundamental right to strike. It will either order the government to regularise Anganwadi workers and give them the status of government employees or revoke ESMA. If the Supreme Court decision goes against the Anganwadi workers and helpers, we will resume the protest,” underlined Kaul.

The struggle of the Anganwadi workers and helpers will continue said Kaul. “During the municipal elections in Delhi, the Anganwadi workers will completely boycott both the AAP and the BJP. They will make the masses aware of the truth. The Anganwadi workers will not allow the leaders of BJP and AAP to enter their respective areas for campaigning. They have no right to show their faces to us,” added Kaul.

There are close to 10,700 Anganwadi centres, and about 22,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers. They have been on a strike since January 31, 2022, to demand an increase in their monthly honorarium to ₹25,000 for workers and ₹20,000 for helpers and timely payment of their wages. The workers are currently paid ₹9,678 and the helpers ₹4,839. They have not been paid for the last four months.

The Delhi government, in an attempt to break the protest, had called DSAWHU and CITU, a trade union affiliated to CPI(M), for a meeting on February 21, but DSAWH did not attend the meeting. DSAWHU underscored that CITU has not been a part of the strike and all the Anganwadi workers were members of DSAWHU.