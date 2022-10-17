Delhi becoming capital of crime, need to maintain public order: Sisodia to LG

"The constitution has given the responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi to you (LG) and the police directly reports to you. I request you to kindly pay some attention towards this," Sisodia said in the letter.



"If you dedicate some time in streamlining the deteriorating law and order situation in the city then it will benefit the general public of Delhi," he added.



Sisodia also listed a number of recent crime incidents that took place in the city.