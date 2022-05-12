Delhi: BJP ruled civic body conducts demolition drive in Madanpur Khadar; locals protest, AAP MLA detained

Continuing with its bulldozer politics in order to polarise the people of Delhi, the BJP ruled civic body carried out demolition drive in Muslim dominated Madanpur Khadar on Thursday amid protest by the local residents.

Though the Southeast Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished several structures which it notified as illegal construction, it had to face stiff resistance from the locals.

In various pictures and videos, residents can be seen complaining that no prior intimation was given to them. Bulldozers could be seen trying to demolish a six-storey building in the area.

Police have detained the local AAP MLA along with ten others after the protest escalated. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse an angry crowd.