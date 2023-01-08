Delhi colder than most places in Himachal, Uttarakhand; 'orange' alert for Sunday

An intense cold wave crippled north India, including Delhi, on Saturday with the minimum temperature in parts of the capital plunging to a bone-chilling 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius -- lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some hill stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A severe cold wave brought the minimum temperature down to a numbing 1.5 degrees Celsius at the Ridge weather station in central Delhi. Only a few places in Rajasthan, including Vanasthali (1.7 degrees Celsius), Sikar (1 degree Celsius), Pilani (0.6 degree Celsius) and Churu (0 degree Celsius), recorded a lower minimum temperature.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar saw the mercury dipping to 2 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Very dense fog lowered visibility to 25 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, early in the morning.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said 36 trains were delayed by one hour to seven hours due to the foggy conditions.