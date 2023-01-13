Delhi colleges facing fund crunch urge L-G to intervene

The serious issues that are affecting the quality of education in these colleges include deliberate curtailment of funds, non or delayed payment of salaries to staff, non-sanctioning of teaching and non-teaching posts by the Delhi government and day to day interference and harassment by incapable and inexperienced persons appointed to the Governing Bodies of these colleges by the AAP government, said the LG Secretariat.



The DUPA has requested the LG "to intervene and take steps to ensure ex post facto approval of all the positions and allow further recruitment for the teaching and non-teaching posts as it is happening in other colleges of University of Delhi. It is further requested to ensure transferring the sanctioned grants to the above colleges."



The LG Secretariat has in turn marked the representation submitted by DUPA along with another representation submitted by the Delhi University Karmachari Parishad to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for remedial action on priority.