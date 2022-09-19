Delhi Court stays trial court proceedings against Satyendar Jain on ED's plea

A court in New Delhi on Monday stayed the trial court proceedings and bail hearings of arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and others in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hearing the September 15 application moved by the ED for the transfer of the bail plea of Jain from the present court, the District Judge of Rouse Avenue Court also issued notice in the matter.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED, submitted that he has instructions to move an application for transfer of the bail application (of Jain) and he has requested a short adjournment for the same.