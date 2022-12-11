Delhi: Deserter Congress leader rejoins party, apologises with folded hands

A day after switching sides to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ali Mehdi returned to his old party and in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, apologised to Rahul Gandhi for the “huge mistake”.

“I don't want any post. I will stay as Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress party’s worker. I have made a huge mistake. I apologise to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party and people of my area for my mistake," Mehdi said in the video.

"I was, am, and will remain in the Congress party. Congress is in my heart. My father has been in the party for 40 years. I ask for forgiveness for the mistake I have made,” he added.