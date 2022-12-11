Delhi: Deserter Congress leader rejoins party, apologises with folded hands
In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Congress vice president Ali Mehdi apologised with folded hands for his 'mistake'
A day after switching sides to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ali Mehdi returned to his old party and in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, apologised to Rahul Gandhi for the “huge mistake”.
“I don't want any post. I will stay as Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress party’s worker. I have made a huge mistake. I apologise to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party and people of my area for my mistake," Mehdi said in the video.
"I was, am, and will remain in the Congress party. Congress is in my heart. My father has been in the party for 40 years. I ask for forgiveness for the mistake I have made,” he added.
Ali Mehdi had joined the AAP with two newly elected councillors of MCD—Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon. While Sabila Begum won from ward number 243 (Mustafabad), Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245 (Brij Puri).
Mehdi's announcement to go back to Congress came after protests erupted in Mustafabad against his decision and party workers slammed him for jumping ship.
Mehdi, along with Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, joined the AAP on Friday evening and were welcomed by MLA Durgesh Pathak. “We decided to join AAP after seeing the good work done by Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area,” Mehdi had said.
Congress won nine seats in the recently-concluded Delhi Municipal Corporation election.