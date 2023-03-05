Delhi: Ex-boyfriend turns cyber stalker after relation ends, arrested

A cyber stalker was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly harassing his former female friend by creating a fake account of her father on Instagram and sending obscene messages to her relatives, officials said on Sunday.



Both were in a relationship earlier, and due to some reason broke up.



M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that the accused was identified as Vivek (21).



A mobile phone used in the commission of crime was recovered from him.



The police said that the victim lodged an FIR regarding cyber harassment by unknown persons.



She said in her complaint that someone had created an Instagram account in her father's name, was using the pictures and also was sending vulgar messages to her and her relatives. The police lodged an FIR under section 67 of IT Act and started the probe.